Major schemes to improve water quality and reduce flood risk in Donegal underway

Two major sewerage schemes which will reduce the risk of flooding from sewers and improve water quality in Donegal are progressing, Irish Water has said.

The utility said it is progressing the Buncrana and Ballybofey and Stranorlar Sewerage Schemes, which will improve water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn respectively.

Irish Water said that along with Donegal County Council it is planning to upgrade the sewer network to ensure that any discharge to Lough Swilly and the River Finn meets all appropriate discharge standards.

“This will help protect the environment and improve water quality in both receiving water bodies with many follow-on benefits for local health, the environment, tourism and future economic and social development in the area,” Irish Water said.

“The addition of stormwater storage at Buncrana will also reduce the risk of overflows during storms as a result of this investment.”

Eunan Canavan, Capital Programme Regional Lead, explained: “These projects are of vital importance for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar. The upgrades to the sewerage schemes will safeguard the environment and water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn as well as providing a platform for the future growth and development of Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

“We will continue to engage with the local communities as these projects progress with a view to delivering them with the minimum amount of disruption, while delivering the maximum benefit to the people of Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.”

The project at Buncrana will include the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, upgrade of the sewer network to increase its capacity.

As part of this project it is planned that works will take place in the following locations including: Marian Park/ McCarter Road, Cahir O ‘Doherty Avenue, Aileach Road, Railway Road, Cockhill Road and Castle Avenue.

The project at Ballybofey and Stranorlar will include the following replacing the existing pumping station at Navenny, resolving ongoing flooding from St Joseph's pumping station, and the upgrade of the sewer network to increase its capacity.

As part of this project, it is planned that works will take place in the following locations including Chapel Lane, Stranorlar Main Street, Navenny Road, Chestnut Road and St Joseph’s PS.

An upgrade to the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Wastewater Treatment Plant was recently completed in January 2020.

Irish Water said the project team has consulted with all landowners identified on the proposed schemes. Irish Water is now applying to An Bord Pleanála to use or acquire the wayleaves and lands required for these vital projects by Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO), and will submit CPO applications to An Bord Pleanála this week. The timeline for the commencement of works is subject to the Planning and CPO statutory approvals.