Appeal lodged against Donegal housing development

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the granting of planning permission for 57 residential units in Donegal town.

Permission was granted in January to Tir Conaill Properties Ltd for 31 houses and 26 apartments on a site at Old Laghey Road.

The estate would comprise of 40 housing units overall, along with 80 car parking spaces.

Design of the development was carried out by Paul Doherty Architects and construction was due to begin in the coming months.

Planning permission was granted with 16 conditions.

An appeal has been lodged by a local resident who has expressed concern that the “mass and scale” of the apartments are “completely out of character” with other developments in the area.

Commenting on the decision, Cllr Micheál Naughton said: “I am extremely disappointed as I had put a lot of initial work into this.

“Donegal town is a growing town and urgently needs additional housing to meet the increasing demand with new jobs coming on stream in the town and surrounding areas.

“The development alone would have created a substantial number of jobs in construction alone.

“I am more than happy to mediate with all parties in the hope that this can be resolved as soon as possible.”

An Bord Pleanála has indicated that it anticipates a decision on the appeal will be made by June.