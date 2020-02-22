Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

Gritters will be deployed tonight across Donegal after sleet, snow and low temperatures were forecast.

The following routes will be gritted from 8pm:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes here.