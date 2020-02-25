Gardaí issue an appeal for information and footage following Glenties incident

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information and footage following a firearms incident which occurred in Glenties, last weekend.

Gardaí arrested three men and recovered firearms and ammunition following the Glenties incident.

Two men were released without charge and one man was charged in connection with the incident. He appeared in court on Monday.

An incident room has been set-up at Ballyshannon Garda Station and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

An Garda Síochána are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident which took place in Glenties town around midnight Friday night/Saturday morning to make contact with Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58530.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have recorded any kind of footage to contact them on 071 98 58530.