Stunning new Stations of the Cross at Donegal Church described as 'a work of great beauty' by priest

The new Stations of the Cross at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny have been described as ‘a work of great beauty’ by Father Brian Quinn.

This week, the 14 new pieces were carefully placed on the walls of the church.

Each piece is placed under an individual light fixture.

Lent

Father Quinn said he was delighted that the Stations of the Cross were mounted in time for Lent.

Each piece of art is comprised of oil and gold leaf on canvas and has stylized borders.

There are six pieces which are comprised of two pieces of art.

Inspire to pray

The number under each Station of the Cross was made by Bonnar Metalcraft and Engineering - which is fitting as the late Joe Bonnar carried out the original ironmongery in the church.

The stations were kindly donated by a generous benefactor.

It is hoped that the pieces will inspire prayer in those who visit the church.