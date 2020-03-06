18 Cases of Coronavirus now confirmed in Ireland

Contact
Ireland now has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus according to the latest press conference by the HSE
In Northern Ireland, the number of confirmed cases has risen to four, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island of Ireland to 22.
The five new cases in the Republic are:
A male in the east of the country associated with travel;
A female from the west of the country who is a contact of a confirmed case;
Another female in the south of the country who was in contact with a confirmed case and is a healthcare worker;
A male from the south of the country with a travel history which is being investigated;
Finally a female from the south of the country associated with travel also.
Meanwhile, plans for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations are still on track with the situation being monitored closely
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The book is a collection of stunning images taken by Vincent Butler during his expeditions around the globe over the past two decades
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.