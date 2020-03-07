Daniel awarded Donegal Person of the Year in New York

Contact
At a prestigious black-tie banquet in New York last night Daniel O'Donnell was the recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year at the 124th. Annual St. Patrick's Dinner Dance at Autun's in Queen's Village.
The Kincasslagh man and his wife Majella, both looking superb attended the dinner with many of their Donegal friends in New York and were absolutely delighted with the award.
Daniel. a recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year at home some years back has always maintained that of all the awards he has received, the most important is the one by his fellow countymen.
The couple will be back home again next weekend when it is expected the will attend the Donegal Person of the Year in The Ballsbridge Hotel on Saturday night.

