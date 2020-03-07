Three additional cases of Coronavirus confirmed in North of Ireland

Contact
The Department of Health health have this evening confirmed three more cases of Coronavirus in the North of Ireland.
Testing of patients has resulted in three new presumptive positive results for coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to seven since testing began.
Further positive tests have been expected and the advice to the public remains unchanged. Northern Ireland is still in the containment phase.
The latest three cases are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.
Public Health Agency staff are working quickly to identify contacts the individuals may have had, with the objective of preventing further spread of the virus.
