Two more cases of Covid - 19 confirmed

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number in the Republic of Ireland to 21.

The new cases involve a male in a hospital in the south of the country and a female in the east of the country, who has an underlying illness and is seriously ill.

Both cases were community transmissions and are not involving people who returned recently from at-risk areas.

There has also been a major increase in Covid-19 testing with over 1,000 cases tested so far.

Earlier, the Health Service Executive said that it cannot dispute projections that 1.9 million people in the Republic of Ireland may fall ill with coronavirus.

But it said that the modelling scenario is not completed yet.