Uncertainty over St. Patrick's Day Parades in Donegal

The organising committee of the annual St Patrick's Day Parade in Sligo today announced the cancellation of this year's amid fears of Coronavirus further spreading.

The parade has been very popular with residents from south Donegal over the years but Finbar Filan of the organising committee said that having taken the various guidelines and advice of the HSE in relation oo "mass gatherings" he felt it was in the interest of public safety.

Mr Filan also expressed his sincere thanks to everybody involved in the organisation of what had promised to be a truly great occasion saying: "It is, of course, disappointing for everybody involved but we think it is appropriate and we look forward to hosting our 50th. Parade next year."

Meanwhile, the first large city in the country Cork has just announced that their parade has also been cancelled based on WHO guidelines.