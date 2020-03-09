Uncertainty over St. Patrick's Day Parades in Donegal

Contact
The organising committee of the annual St Patrick's Day Parade in Sligo today announced the cancellation of this year's amid fears of Coronavirus further spreading.
The parade has been very popular with residents from south Donegal over the years but Finbar Filan of the organising committee said that having taken the various guidelines and advice of the HSE in relation oo "mass gatherings" he felt it was in the interest of public safety.
Mr Filan also expressed his sincere thanks to everybody involved in the organisation of what had promised to be a truly great occasion saying: "It is, of course, disappointing for everybody involved but we think it is appropriate and we look forward to hosting our 50th. Parade next year."
Meanwhile, the first large city in the country Cork has just announced that their parade has also been cancelled based on WHO guidelines.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.