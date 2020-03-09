Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade cancelled

Contact
Thousands attend the St. Patrick's Day celebrations
The Cabinet Sub-Committee dealing with the Coronavirus has decided to cancel the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin which traditionally has been one of the largest celebrations in the country.
It follows an announcement from Cork City Council to cancel their parade.
The Cork parade is the second-largest in the country with up to 2,000 people taking part and can attract up to 50,000 onlookers.
Opposition party leaders are currently meeting the Taoiseach in Government Buildings.
A press conference is expected to take place in Government Buildings later today.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Harris, Minister of Health said the coronavirus situation was very serious and was going to require not just a whole of government approach, but a whole of society approach.
The minister said he wanted people to know that every decision taken would not be political, saying it would be taken on public health advice.
