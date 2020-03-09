Letterkenny St Patrick's Day parade cancelled over coronavirus fears

Letterkenny’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled amid growing concerns about the potential of mass gatherings to spread coronavirus.

The decision was announced this afternoon and follows the cancellation of parades in Dublin and Cork.

Chief executive of Letterkenny Chamber Toni Forrester said the decision was disappointing but was made in the interests of public safety.

“We have had ongoing discussions throughout the day with our board and other stakeholders and we have decided just this afternoon to take the hard decision to cancel the Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade in the interests of the health and safety of all or citizen," she said.

The Cabinet sub-committee dealing with the coronavirus cancelled the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin following the decision to cancel the Cork parade.

Sligo’s St Patrick’s Day parade was also cancelled today.

The St Patrick’s Day committee cited guidelines from the HSE and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19.

“The health and well-being of our community is our first priority and having reviewed the guidelines from the HSE and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19, the committee feel it is appropriate to cancel this years event,” the chairperson of Sligo’s St Patrick’s Day committee Finbarr Filan said.