Farming body suspends all public events in the associations calendar as a result of the coronavirus

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association have issued the following statement in its response to the situation relating to the coronavirus.

A statement from the body reads: "In the national interest and in an effort to mitigate the possible exposure to the general public contracting the virus, the INHFA are suspending all public events in the associations calendar until such time as is deemed safe and appropriate to recommence such activities."

The association's President, Colm O’Donnell, said that the INHFA would work closely with the Governments specially appointed Oireachtas Cabinet to help advise members on best practice and in supporting their local communities particularly those who may be vulnerable or susceptible.

Mr O'Donnell said: "It is hugely important that all of us take on board the advice of the expert group put in place to deal with the effects of Covid-19, even where there may be a short term financial loss adhering to that advice, we must all do our best".