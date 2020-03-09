Farming body suspends all public events in the associations calendar as a result of the coronavirus

Contact
INHFA leader, Colm O'Donnell
The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association have issued the following statement in its response to the situation relating to the coronavirus.
A statement from the body reads: "In the national interest and in an effort to mitigate the possible exposure to the general public contracting the virus, the INHFA are suspending all public events in the associations calendar until such time as is deemed safe and appropriate to recommence such activities."
The association's President, Colm O’Donnell, said that the INHFA would work closely with the Governments specially appointed Oireachtas Cabinet to help advise members on best practice and in supporting their local communities particularly those who may be vulnerable or susceptible.
Mr O'Donnell said: "It is hugely important that all of us take on board the advice of the expert group put in place to deal with the effects of Covid-19, even where there may be a short term financial loss adhering to that advice, we must all do our best".
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.