The latest news briefing on RTE News has said that the Department of Health have said 10 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total in the Republic of Ireland to 34.
Five of these new cases are associated with travel from an affected area. Three of those are males in the south of the country.
One male and one female in the east of the country also associated with travel from an affected area.
Three of those 10 new cases are associated with close contact with a confirmed case - a male and female in the west and a female in the south of the country.
Two of the new cases are healthcare workers - one male in the south associated with hospital transmission and one female in the east, possibly due to hospital transmission.
