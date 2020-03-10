More snow on the way - but only in Donegal

After a brief reprieve from the worst of the wintry weather, Donegal will again see snow, ice, hail and sleet.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning snow and ice. This latest warning applies only to Donegal. It takes effect on Wednesday at 8.00am and will remain in place until Thursday at 8.00am.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as icy patches are likely.