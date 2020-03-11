Man dies following road traffic collision in Donegal

Gardai have confirmed that a man died following the overnight traffic collision close to Ballyshannon.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred on the N15 in Laheen, Ballyshannon, at approximately 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

A 28 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between two cars.

The female driver of the other car, aged 60, was taken to Sligo General Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers were also taken to hospital but only as a precautionary measure.

A nearby car suffered material damage from the collision, but no injuries were caused to the occupants.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) who were in the area around 11.30pm to make this available to them. Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.