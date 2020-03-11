First coronavirus death reported in Ireland

Contact
A patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus has sadly passed away, becoming the first death recorded in Ireland from Covid-19.
BREAKING: Coronavirus officially declared a Pandemic by World Health Organisation
The patient died in a hospital in the east of the country where they were being treated. It is understood the patient presented with respiratory symptoms and was later diagnosed with the disease.
Coronavirus: First death confirmed in Ireland as WHO declares a pandemic https://t.co/qo8fsvCJzq— The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) March 11, 2020
The patient is understood to be elderly.
