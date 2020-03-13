20 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Republic,

Contact
THERE are now 90 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with the majority of coronavirus sufferers in Ireland are aged between 55 and 63.
New figures released by the HSE show that no child under the age of four has been diagnosed with the virus.
The south of the country is the worst impacted so far by the growing number of cases.
Statistics compiled by the HSE show that as of 11am this morning, most of those infected are in the 55-63 age bracket.
