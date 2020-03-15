It's a fresh and blustery day in Donegal with temperatures due to fall tonight

Contact
It will be mainly cloudy this morning with scattered showers, some heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder, according to Met Éireann.
The showers will become isolated through the afternoon and it will brighten up through the day. Cold with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh northwest winds, stronger in coastal areas.
Tonight
It will be mainly dry tonight with clear spells. It will be cold with lows of -2 to +1 degrees and a widespread frost. Winds mostly light, westerly, backing southerly later and freshening on Atlantic coasts.
