It's a fresh and blustery day in Donegal with temperatures due to fall tonight

It will be mainly cloudy this morning with scattered showers, some heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will become isolated through the afternoon and it will brighten up through the day. Cold with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh northwest winds, stronger in coastal areas.

Tonight

It will be mainly dry tonight with clear spells. It will be cold with lows of -2 to +1 degrees and a widespread frost. Winds mostly light, westerly, backing southerly later and freshening on Atlantic coasts.