Donegal church server crashes as eager parishioners go online to stream their Sunday morning Mass

Due to the extremely large amount of broadcast requests on the Magh Ene Parish site for 11am Mass this Sunday morning - the server that provides the website for the Magh Ene parish church crashed.

Mass was being broadcast this morning from the Church of our Lady Star of the Sea in Bundoran.

Preventative measures

Those at the church have taken steps to prevent the site from crashing again and have added a direct link to their video broadcast providers on their official broadcast page.

Mass will be broadcast online every Sunday for many parishes in line with government guidelines in relation to the coronavirus.