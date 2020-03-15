Donegal church server crashes as eager parishioners go online to stream their Sunday morning Mass

Contact
Server crashes as eager parishioners go online to stream Mass
Due to the extremely large amount of broadcast requests on the Magh Ene Parish site for 11am Mass this Sunday morning - the server that provides the website for the Magh Ene parish church crashed.
Mass was being broadcast this morning from the Church of our Lady Star of the Sea in Bundoran.
Preventative measures
Those at the church have taken steps to prevent the site from crashing again and have added a direct link to their video broadcast providers on their official broadcast page.
Mass will be broadcast online every Sunday for many parishes in line with government guidelines in relation to the coronavirus.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.