UPDATE: Further cancellations, postponements and closures across the county due to the coronavirus

Business owners and event organisers are closing their premises and cancelling/postponing events, this weekend, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This afternoon, Sunday, it was confirmed that the Darkness into Light 2020 is cancelled until Autumn.

The Bank House and bar in Bundoran has today announced that it will close until the end of March. However, their shop will remain open and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Dicey Rilleys in Ballyshannon has also announced its closure this morning. Management say they are closing in the best interest of their staff, customers, families and the most vulnerable in the community.

The off license will remain open - with reduced hours, from 12-7pm.

Another Ballyshannon pub, set to close, is Sean Og's, which will close from 6pm this evening, Sunday.

In Gaoth Dobhair, Teach Mhici, announced its closure this morning.

A post on their social media reads: "For the safety of our staff and customers, we have made the decision to close from Sunday the 15th of March until further notice. We have a window of opportunity to stop this virus in its tracks and if we all cooperate and act responsibly we’ll do it.

"We pray that you all remain safe and healthy and that our beautiful Gaoth Dobhair will be thriving again soon ..The stout will be flowing for a belated St Patrick’s day celeration when this is over."

Meanwhile, the butchers Edward Walsh and Sons have decided to open today due to the considerable demand from people calling to see if they were open.

A post on their social media site, reads: "We have decided to open partial to the public today and will have strict policies in place for the welfare of customers and our staff."

The post from the public house ignited a positive response from locals.

The management of Sean Ogs in Gaoth Dobhair has also closed due to concern for their staff and customers.

Teach Jack in Glassagh will also be closing at the end of business tonight, Sunday until such time as it is safe to open again.

The management of the The Gweedore bar in Falcarragh have also decided to close from today. However, the kitchen will remain open until 8pm this evening with last orders a 7.45pm.Social distancing will be practised and customer occupancy will be limited in line with government recommendations.

Please do keep your notices coming in as we strive to keep our communities updated at this time. You can contact us on our social media platforms - on the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live/ Donegal Post / Inish Times Facebook pages, twitter accounts, Donegal Live Instagram page and, of course, do not hesitate to e-mail us.