40 New cases of coronavirus confirmed this evening (Sunday)

Forty more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by Dept of Health, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 169.

Of the new cases, 23 are males, and 17 are females.

In terms of the geographical spread: 25 are associated with the east of the country, nine in the west, six in the south.

Another 45 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

There have been two deaths associated with the virus so far in Ireland.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or close contact.