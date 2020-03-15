40 New cases of coronavirus confirmed this evening (Sunday)

Contact
Forty more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by Dept of Health, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 169.
Of the new cases, 23 are males, and 17 are females.
In terms of the geographical spread: 25 are associated with the east of the country, nine in the west, six in the south.
Another 45 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
There have been two deaths associated with the virus so far in Ireland.
Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.
Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or close contact.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.