The Donegal Live team from across the county striving to bring you the very latest news on cancellations, postponements and closures

Businesses and events across the county are today deciding to postpone/cancel events and close their businesses.

The government has advised that all pubs should close from tonight in the latest measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, nationally.

The team at Donegal Live are striving to keep you up-to-date with what is happening across the county as people roll up their sleeves and try to play their part in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

We have listed the cancellations, postponements and closures under placenames.

Events and important notices

This afternoon, Sunday, it was confirmed that the Darkness into Light 2020 is cancelled until Autumn.

The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre will not have outreach services but the centre will provide FaceTime and phone support.

Donegal County Council has also announced that all public playgrounds are closed.

Services and facilities at Glenveagh National Park have ceased until March 29.

Ballybofey/Stranorlar

Management of the the Donegal department store, McElhinney’s, has posted that they will close in light of the current situation. However, their online www.mcelhinneys.com will continue, as normal, with a small team observing the HSE Workplace Advisory Protocol.

The Silver Tassie will close from tonight until April 3.

Lifford/Strabane

Management of the Eclipse Cinema in Lifford has also announced closure.

Letterkenny

Patrick Gildea's hairdressing will close until March 29. Keep undated with their news on their social media platforms.



Management of the Pulse Nightclub posted details of their closure onto social media.

Letterkenny and Donegal Town

Management at Little Mamma's which has shops in Donegal and Letterkenny posted news of their closure to social media, saying: "It is with great sadness we have decided to close the doors to Little Mamma’s in Donegal, Letterkenny and Galway at this very difficult time.

"We feel a strong duty of care to our lovely staff and customers alike to help protect them against the spread of this Virus. Thank you for your understanding during these strange times which we all face together. Stay safe everyone and hopefully with these measures countrywide we will get back to normal soon."

Letterkenny

Management at the Thyme Out Cafe and Tea Rooms at Alcorn’s Garden Centre also announced their closure adding that they hope to come back stronger when they re-open.

The Aura Leisure Centre have also notified their customers that they will be closed from 6pm, tonight.

Gaoth Dobhair

Sean Óg's Gaoth posted earlier today that they will close their doors due to concern for their loyal customers and staff.

Teach Mhici and Teach Jack have also notified their customers of closure.

Falcarragh

The Gweedore bar and the Shamrock bar have both announced their intention to close.



Bundoran

Managment of the Allingham Arms have also taken to social media to notify their customers that all dances will be cancelled until April4.

Those at the Bank Bar and Bank House Accommodation in Bundoran also announced news of their closure adding that their shop will remain open and all business will be carried out with the safety of customers to the fore in line with HSE guidelines.

Ballyshannon

Dicey Rilleys in Ballyshannon has also announced its closure this morning. Management say they are closing in the best interest of their staff, customers, families and the most vulnerable in the community.

Another Ballyshannon pub, set to close, is Sean Og's, which will close from 6pm this evening, Sunday.



Killybegs



Eileen’s Unisex Hair Salon in Killybegs will also close.

Managment of the Ahoy Cafe have also decided to close and have thanked everyone for their continued support.

Donegal town

The management of the popular Abbey and Central Hotels in Donegal town, have just announced the closure of the hotel because of the coronavirus threat.

Management of Dom's Pier 1 have also notified their customers of their intention to close.

The Quay West Restaurant, in Donegal town will also remain closed in light of the current situation.



The Blueberry Tearooms will remain open tomorrow, Monday, from 9am until 6pm. After tomorrow, the Blueberry tearooms will close until circumstances improve.

Management of Mulreany’s Bar will also close in light of the current situation

Ardara



Those at Nancy’s Bar have also decided to close until the situation relating to the coronavirus improves.

Laghey/Ballintra



Management of the Salmon Inn, Mullinasole posted their intention to close on social media this afternoon.

Bridgend

Doherty’s Take Away have also notified customers of their intention to close.