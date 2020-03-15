Top Donegal company closes in Donegal and Dublin

Contact
The management of the top international store, Magee of Donegal, who have their flagship store in Donegal town have now issued the following statement this evening.
"A decision has been made to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our fantastic retail staff and customers confirming that both Magee of Donegal and Magee of South Anne Street are now closing with immediate effect until further notice.
Our website is available @ www.magee1866.com or message us for more information.
