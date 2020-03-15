Donegal captain closes sportswear shop in Letterkenny

Contact
Donegal captain Michael Murphy
Donegal captain, this evening announced the closure of his popular sports shop in Letterkenny for the duration of the coronavirus threat.
In a statement, this eveningMurphy said: "This is a devastating but very essential decision we have had to make.
"We have decided in the interests of our loyal staff and customers to close our store with immediate effect.
"We sincerely hope this will be for a very short period of time and we will be back up and running very soon."
He added "In the meantime, our online store will continue to function with a small team observing the HSE Workplace Advisory Protocol.
"I would really appreciate your continued support as we try to navigate through these difficult times.
"Everybody, please stay safe and healthy - hope to see you all soon back in the store," he concluded
