Croke Park to be used as a new venue for testing for Covid-19

GAA headquarters in Dublin, Croke Park, is to be used as one of a number of new testing centres for the Covid-19 virus.

It is learned that Croke Park will be used as a drive-through testing centre. The GAA offered its national stadium to the HSE. No matches are taking place at any GAA venue at present.

It would be an appointment-only drive through centre rather than a drop-in facility.

The GAA have notified local residents about the new use of the stadium.