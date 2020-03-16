Cancellation of non - urgent, elective surgeries affect Donegal patients

Hospitals in several counties have cancelled all non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries until further notice as they prepare for a spike in cases of Covid-19.

This decision impacts on both Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals which would be the main hospitals for the county.

The Saolta Hospital Group has said only very urgent appointments, tests and procedures will be carried out at public hospitals across the west and north west, until further notice.

The measures are being implemented to ensure that there is the necessary capacity to deal with any increase in suspected or confirmed coronavirus in the coming weeks.

All non-essential inpatient surgeries, day surgical cases, diagnostic testing and outpatient appointments at public hospitals have been cancelled.

The decision affects cases at University Hospital Galway, Merlin Park University Hospital and Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, Letterkenny University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital and Roscommon University Hospital.

Patients are being notified about cancellations today and visiting restrictions remain in place at all the hospitals in question. Anyone who has to attend for urgent treatment is being asked to travel alone to the hospital if possible, and not to travel if they have respiratory symptoms or fever.

People with symptoms of Covid-19 should ring their GP who will arrange a test if that is what their doctor believes is necessary.