A Donegal priest does it again and raises the hearts of many with his good-humoured social media posts

The popular Gaoth Dobhair priest, Father Brian Ó'Fearraigh, caused a stir today when he posted a photograph of himself saying Mass to an empty chapel on social media.

It is not the first time the priest ignited great reaction on social media. The popular priest is an avid social media fan and often posts humorous and heartwarming photos and sentiments on social media.

Last weekend, pictures of the priest at a wedding, wearing masks alongside the bride and groom brought a much-needed smile to many.

Father Brian Ó'Fearraigh frequently posts prayers on social media platforms and these are also garner huge reaction. Tobar na Naofachta is name of his Facebook prayer page if people would like to visit the page.