Specsavers close stores in Donegal and Letterkenny

Eddie Dolan of Specsavers in Donegal announced the closure of both Specsavers in Donegal and Letterkenny today in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement to Donegal Live he said; "It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close Specsavers Letterkenny and Donegal Town temporarily to help protect our staff and patients in light of the unprecedented Covid 19 pandemic crisis.

"Whilst our doors may be closed, we will be in the business taking calls on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th on 0749742686 (Donegal Town) and 0749167040 (Letterkenny). Customers with glasses and contact lenses awaiting collection will be contacted to arrange a safe collection process.

"Please call us on the telephone numbers above if you have any hearing aid enquiries, or should you need batteries to be posted out. I would like to wish all of our patients a safe time ahead and urge everyone to wash your hands, stay at home and look after your family."