Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Decision on proposed south Donegal hotel delayed

It is hoped the hotel will attract tourists drawn to Donegal by the Wild Atlantic Way

Decision on proposed south Donegal hotel delayed

The applicant has described the plans as a bid to attract tourists to Ballyshannon that are being lost to Donegal town and Bundoran

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A decision on plans to build a new hotel in south Donegal has been delayed.

Planners have requested further information on plans to build a four-star ‘boutique’ hotel on the site of an old cinema in Ballyshannon.

A planning application was lodged with Donegal County Council in November to build the 40-room hotel at Assaaroe Road in the town.

The application has been made by Ballyshannon-based I Maloney and Sons to demolish an old cinema and Maggie’s pub and restaurant.

A decision on the application had been due earlier this year but planners have requested further information from the applicant.

No objections have been lodged to the plans and the only submission made was a letter of support from the Ballyshannon Chamber of Commerce.

The company behind the application is owned by the McCosker family who own the old cinema site and the  Ballyshannon Service Station and Centra.

The applicant has described the plans as a bid to attract tourists to Ballyshannon that are being lost to Donegal town and Bundoran.

A statement submitted with the application says the plans are for a new boutique hotel that will serve the growing number of tourists using the Wild Atlantic Way. 

The submission states the town is underachieving in the potential gain from the tourist route with a lack of suitable accommodation one of the reasons.

The council has not indicated when the decision will be made.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie