Plans lodged to turn former shop in seaside town into a cookery school

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council to convert a former shop in a Donegal seaside town into a cookery school.

An application has been lodged with the council to convert the building known as Ramsay's Stores in Dunfanaghy into a cookery school with accommodation.

The building in the town's Market Square housed a shop which has been closed for a number of years.

The application from Daniel Sweeney states the tourist-related commercial use of the building would add vibrancy to the area. It also states the building is dilapidated and the plans are in accordance with department guidelines on the reuse of older buildings.

A decision in the application is due next month.