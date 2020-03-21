Sleet on high ground tonight but Sunday to be sunny

Cold and mostly cloudy this evening, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some sleet on higher ground. Dry in some places too. Winds mostly moderate east to southeast but fresh to strong along northern coasts.



Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle for a time, moving west and largely dying out by morning. Mainly dry elsewhere and some clear spells developing in the east. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 Celsius generally, but dipping to around freezing where any breaks in cloud occur. Winds decreasing light to moderate, east to southeast.



Tomorrow cloudy and misty in coastal areas at first, but becoming bright and dry everywhere, with good sunny intervals developing, especially in the east and south. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes.