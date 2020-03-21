Sleet on high ground tonight but Sunday to be sunny

Contact
Cold and mostly cloudy this evening, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some sleet on higher ground. Dry in some places too. Winds mostly moderate east to southeast but fresh to strong along northern coasts.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle for a time, moving west and largely dying out by morning. Mainly dry elsewhere and some clear spells developing in the east. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 Celsius generally, but dipping to around freezing where any breaks in cloud occur. Winds decreasing light to moderate, east to southeast.
Tomorrow cloudy and misty in coastal areas at first, but becoming bright and dry everywhere, with good sunny intervals developing, especially in the east and south. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.