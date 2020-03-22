Roads in Donegal to be gritted on Monday morning

Donegal County Council gritters will be in operation on Monday morning on some gritting routes around the county from 6am.

The council has warned motorists to assume that no road is ice-free.

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

07: Milford South

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West