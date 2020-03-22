Roads in Donegal to be gritted on Monday morning

Contact
Roads will be gritted from 6am on Monday
Donegal County Council gritters will be in operation on Monday morning on some gritting routes around the county from 6am.
The council has warned motorists to assume that no road is ice-free.
The following routes will be gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
