Donegal community garda starts new beat on the right foot

New community gardaí on the beat in Donegal
Community gardaí across Donegal have really stepped up to help the vulnerable and housebound during the Covid-19 crisis.
Among them is newly attested Garda Deborah Mc Daid who started work this week at Letterkenny Garda Station.
Her first week on the job has seen her assisting with collecting and delivering prescriptions to those who need support in the community.
Meanwhile, gardaí carrying out house to house calls in the Ballyshannon district came across a lady who was concerned she might run out of porridge oats while in isolation. Garda Calvey was happy to assist with this to make sure she was looked after.
Gardaí said: "We assured this lady that we will call back to assist her with anymore grocery or prescription collections she might need in the coming weeks."
Anyone who needs assistance with groceries or medicine is invited to call any of the following garda stations:
Letterkenny 074 9167100
Milford 074 9153060
Buncrana 074 9320540
Ballyshannon 071 9858530
