Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with Sligo grow house

Two men are to appear before a sitting of Carrick on Shannon District court this morning, Friday, March 27 following the detection of a cannabis grow house in Ballymote, County Sligo.
Gardaí Ballymote executed a search warrant at a house on Thursday, March 26 and discovered a grow house containing suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €15,200 (pending analysis), and a quantity of cash.
The search and seizure forms part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division.
Two men aged 18 and 43 were arrested at the scene and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballymote Garda Station.
Both have been charged in connection with the grow house detection.
