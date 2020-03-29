Aer Lingus pilot bringing crucial personal protection clothing from China is son of Donegal woman

Contact
Aer Lingus pilot is son of Donegal woman
One of the Aer Lingus crew involved in bringing vital personal protection from China to Ireland is pilot Captain Brian O’Sullivan whose mother is a Donegal woman.
The pilot is the son of Annabella McGroary from Letterbarrow, a community in the Bluestack Mountains near Donegal Town.
HSE CEO Paul Reid this morning described the need to get personal protection equipment for front line healthcare workers as the most pressing issue for the HSE at present.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Yes Chef co-owners in Killygordon, Andy Doherty (L) and Michael McGettigan pictured before social distancing restrictions were put in place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.