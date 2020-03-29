Aer Lingus pilot bringing crucial personal protection clothing from China is son of Donegal woman

One of the Aer Lingus crew involved in bringing vital personal protection from China to Ireland is pilot Captain Brian O’Sullivan whose mother is a Donegal woman.

The pilot is the son of Annabella McGroary from Letterbarrow, a community in the Bluestack Mountains near Donegal Town.

HSE CEO Paul Reid this morning described the need to get personal protection equipment for front line healthcare workers as the most pressing issue for the HSE at present.