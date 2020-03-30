Public offices of Údarás na Gaeltachta are closed to the public from today, Monday, March 30

Contact
In line with the direction issued by the Government and the public health authorities, the public offices of Údarás na Gaeltachta will be closed to the public from Monday, March 30, until further notice.
The services Údarás na Gaeltachta provides are identified as essential services in the Government guidance and all of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s services will continue to be available by phone, by email and online as they have been in recent weeks.
The gteic digital hubs throughout the Gaeltacht will also be closed to visitors and to the public from Monday 30/03/20 - until further notice.
In the instance of companies or remote workers operating in a gteic hub, whose work is identified as essential work in the Government guidance, special individual arrangements will be made for the use of the facility with that organisation/company/user.
It is necessary to contact Údarás na Gaeltachta or the management of the local gteic beforehand to make such an arrangement. The use of gteic facilities is subject to social distancing policies which must be strictly implemented by all users.
You can contact the Donegal regional office on 074 96 60 100 or alternatively visit their website at www.udaras.ie.
You can also contact them on social media platforms.
