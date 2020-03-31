Black Toyota landcruiser was stolen and found burnt out later in Ballybofey

Contact
The car that was stolen was similar to the one in this photograph
Gardaí have issued an appeal to road users after a black Toyota Landcruiser that was stolen last week was found burnt out in Ballybofey.
The registration number of the Landcruiser is 99 DL 6606. It was taken from the Drumkeen area.
The vehicle had a short wheel-base and is similar to the one in picture.
Please contact gardaí in Letterkenny if you did see this jeep or if you have any information that may assist gardaí.
The number for Letterkenny Garda Station is 074 91 67100.
You can also call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'European countries are pulling together' - Head of European Commission in Ireland outlines response
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.