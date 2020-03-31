Black Toyota landcruiser was stolen and found burnt out later in Ballybofey

Gardaí have issued an appeal to road users after a black Toyota Landcruiser that was stolen last week was found burnt out in Ballybofey.

The registration number of the Landcruiser is 99 DL 6606. It was taken from the Drumkeen area.

The vehicle had a short wheel-base and is similar to the one in picture.

Please contact gardaí in Letterkenny if you did see this jeep or if you have any information that may assist gardaí.

The number for Letterkenny Garda Station is 074 91 67100.

You can also call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.