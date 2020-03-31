Seven road-users arrested over the course of 7 days found to be under the influence of drink or drugs

Three people have been arrested for drink driving and four people have been arrests for driving whilst under the influence of drugs since last Tuesday in Donegal.

In one of the cases, that occurred in Burnfoot, the driver of the car failed to stop for gardaí. Backup was requested and the car was intercepted. The driver tested positive for cocaine. He was also found to be in possession of approximately €1000 worth of cocaine and some drugs paraphernalia.

He had passengers in the car who all were found to have a small quantity of drugs in their possession. The car they were driving had false registration plates fitted.

Gardaí are appealing to all road users to respect the rules of the road at this time. Gardaí warn that one mistake made in relation to road safety could cost you your life or take the life of another. The Roads Policing Units are out on a daily basis in an attempt to ensure that the road safety message is not lost in all the upheaval.