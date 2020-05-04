Is your dog missing? Donegal animal charity trying to reunite dog with its owner

Contact
Dog found in Donegal Town on Monday morning
A leading Donegal animal charity is trying to reunite a dog with its owner.
The dog was found in the Railway Park area of Donegal Town on Monday morning.
Anyone who believes this is their dog, or who has information that will help to find the owner is asked to conact Animals in Need Donegal through its Facebook page.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.