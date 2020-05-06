Digger set on fire in Donegal bog

Contact
Gardaí investigation digger being set on fire on Donegal bog
A mini digger that was parked in a bog at Upper Dromore, Falcarragh was set alight and burnt out.
Gardaí in Milford are seeking the assistance of the public as they investigate this criminal damage incident. It happened between Thursday, April 30 at 8pm and Friday, May 1 at 5pm.
A garda spokesperson said: “The owner is at a substantial loss as a result of this incident and we are anxious to speak to anybody who may have any information in relation to it.”
Gardaí in Milford can be contacted on 074 9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
