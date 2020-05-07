Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal community rocked by death of popular retail worker who made the county his home

People have come together to support the bereaved family at this tragic time

Sebastian Kulawiak

The late Sebastian Kulawiak will be remembered for his smiling face and helpful manner at Lidl, Donegal Town

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The community of Donegal Town is coming to terms with the death of Sebastian Kulawiak, a friendly and familiar face to those who shopped at Lidl.

Sebastian died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday. 

A family member has set up a gofundme page to support his bereaved wife Lucyna in meeting funeral costs.

The phenomenal response in just a few hours shows the high regard in which Sebastian was held. 

Tributes are pouring in on social media, describing the late Lidl worker as helpful, friendly, pleasant, a gentleman.

To his family he was a husband, son, brother, uncle, friend to many.

The relative who set up the gofundme page said: "We are truly heartbroken. Sebastian always smiled and was so helpful to anyone who comes his way. He was a very hard worker. He loved Donegal."

Anyone who wished to support the Kulawiak family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastian-kulawiak

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie