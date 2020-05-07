Donegal community rocked by death of popular retail worker who made the county his home

The community of Donegal Town is coming to terms with the death of Sebastian Kulawiak, a friendly and familiar face to those who shopped at Lidl.

Sebastian died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday.

A family member has set up a gofundme page to support his bereaved wife Lucyna in meeting funeral costs.

The phenomenal response in just a few hours shows the high regard in which Sebastian was held.

Tributes are pouring in on social media, describing the late Lidl worker as helpful, friendly, pleasant, a gentleman.

To his family he was a husband, son, brother, uncle, friend to many.

The relative who set up the gofundme page said: "We are truly heartbroken. Sebastian always smiled and was so helpful to anyone who comes his way. He was a very hard worker. He loved Donegal."

Anyone who wished to support the Kulawiak family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastian-kulawiak