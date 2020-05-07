Donegal community rocked by death of popular retail worker who made the county his home

Contact
The late Sebastian Kulawiak will be remembered for his smiling face and helpful manner at Lidl, Donegal Town
The community of Donegal Town is coming to terms with the death of Sebastian Kulawiak, a friendly and familiar face to those who shopped at Lidl.
Sebastian died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday.
A family member has set up a gofundme page to support his bereaved wife Lucyna in meeting funeral costs.
The phenomenal response in just a few hours shows the high regard in which Sebastian was held.
Tributes are pouring in on social media, describing the late Lidl worker as helpful, friendly, pleasant, a gentleman.
To his family he was a husband, son, brother, uncle, friend to many.
The relative who set up the gofundme page said: "We are truly heartbroken. Sebastian always smiled and was so helpful to anyone who comes his way. He was a very hard worker. He loved Donegal."
Anyone who wished to support the Kulawiak family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastian-kulawiak
