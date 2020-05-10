Donegal garda 'charges ' to the rescue

Contact
Donegal garda charging to the rescue
A Donegal motorist whose battery was giving bother was rescued by a helpful community garda and went happily on their way.
A garda spokesperson took to social media to say: "Garda Conor Cunningham of the Community Policing Unit in Letterkenny is 'ever ready' to assist! He 'charged' to the rescue of a motorist whose battery was giving bother today in Letterkenny.
"A 'negative' situation had a 'positive' outcome!"
Despite the lighthearted tone, this situation could have seen the motorist either stranded or having to call another person out to assist them, thus putting someone at risk.
This is one of the many positive stories we are hearing about community gardaí helping people out with good grace and good humour throughout Donegal during the Covid-19 crisis.
