Donegal doctor's exceptional kindness to desperate family of boy very ill with Covid-19

A Donegal doctor went far beyond the call of duty to support the family of a young, frightened Syrian boy who was seriously ill with Covid-19.

What makes it so poignant is that 70 years ago the same compassion was shown to the doctor’s own grandmother whose infant son was in a distant hospital.

Avril Carr is immensely proud of her sister, Ballybofey native Laura who is a doctor in Craigavon Hospital. Laura has for the last four weeks cared for a young Syrian called Mohammed.

“He was extremely unwell when he arrived to the hospital,” said Ms Carr. “He and his family are new to Northern Ireland and were facing some extremely difficult times. His mother and siblings were destitute, did not speak English and were naturally worried about Mohammed's failing health.

“So, Laura and a nurse, Joan, set about fundraising for Mohammed's family. They got clothes, household items, food and money gathered and visited the family several times while keeping distance. The entire hospital pulled together and took Mohammed under their wing. They loved him like he was their own son. It was truly magical to witness. They brought Mohammed's mother to see him too.”

There were dark days when it looked like Mohammed would not pull through. But thanks to the wonderful care he received, he is due to return home to his family today (Tuesday).

“He spent many scary days alone in a strange hospital in a strange country, wondering if he would ever see his mother again,” said Ms Carr.

One of the big challenges faced by Laura and Joan was how to explain Mohammed’s condition when the family did not speak English. Fortunately, Laura was able to seek help from her sister Avril who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the last eight years.

“I liaised with Laura and put her in touch with a Syrian friend here in Abu Dhabi who translated voicenotes that Laura and Joan had dictated for her, updating her on her son's condition,” said Ms Carr. “Imagine the relief as Mohammed's mother heard in her own dialect how her son was finally making progress. Such kindness has been shown to her and she is so thankful.”

These Donegal sisters are acutely aware of how much difference this type of kindness can make. It resonates strongly with them because of something that happened within their own family around 70 years ago.

Ms Carr said: “Our grandmother Bella gave birth to a boy, Joseph, who went immediately from Donegal to Crumlin Hospital. His twin sister had died at birth. He was very unwell. He lived for 10 months but died in hospital. His remains were repatriated to Donegal on the back of a fruit lorry.

“Granny never got to see Joseph during the entire time that he was in Dublin. Not once. Now imagine that woman on a farm in Donegal in such stoic grief, unable to grieve openly, peeling spuds, making tea, baking treacle bread, missing her babies, her arms empty and her infant son all alone in Dublin. He might as well have been on the moon.”

While the brave woman’s heart was breaking, a nurse in Crumlin wrote three letters to Bella updating her on little Joseph’s condition.

“We still have those letters,” said Ms Carr. “They are almost in tatters, worn from the thousands of times Granny read them; her only connection to her wee boy.

“But the anguish that both mothers felt has a similarity to it. The staff of Craigavon Hospital are deserving of some recognition for the care and protection they have shown to Mohammed and his family.

“Things do tend to come full circle. The nurse in Crumlin and Laura have much in common.”