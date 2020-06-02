Works to begin at popular Donegal pier this week

Contact
Machaire Rabhartaigh
Works to ensure the safety of all harbour users at a popular Donegal pier will commence this week.
A shore based dredging operation will take place at Magheraroarty Pier Wednesday, June 3 and Saturday, June 6. The work will be carried out on these days to coincide with low tides to accommodate such operations.
The dredged material will be used for the betterment of the beach at a nearby facility.
The work will enable any necessary rescue launch for the safety of those at sea.
All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process.
The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.