Works to begin at popular Donegal pier this week

Works to ensure the safety of all harbour users at a popular Donegal pier will commence this week.

A shore based dredging operation will take place at Magheraroarty Pier Wednesday, June 3 and Saturday, June 6. The work will be carried out on these days to coincide with low tides to accommodate such operations.

The dredged material will be used for the betterment of the beach at a nearby facility.



The work will enable any necessary rescue launch for the safety of those at sea.

All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process.

The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.