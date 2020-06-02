Seeds worth a substantial amount of money stolen from Donegal oyster farm

Over one hundred bags of seeds were stolen from an oyster farm in Donegal in recently.

The theft took place at a farm in Tregeega Bay, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany between May 23 and 26.

The property stolen was worth a substantial amount of money.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.