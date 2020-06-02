Seeds worth a substantial amount of money stolen from Donegal oyster farm

Contact
Seeds stolen from oyster farm
Over one hundred bags of seeds were stolen from an oyster farm in Donegal in recently.
The theft took place at a farm in Tregeega Bay, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany between May 23 and 26.
The property stolen was worth a substantial amount of money.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.