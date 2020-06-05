Status yellow gale warning in place for this evening with gale force 8 forecast

Contact
Status yellow gale warning in place for Donegal
Northwest winds will reach Gale Force 8 this evening and tonight on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Malin Head to Strangford and the North Irish Sea.
This evening will see some heavy showers with some turning possibly thundery with a risk of hail.
The maximum temperature today will average between 11 and 13 degrees and there will be fresh to strong northwesterly winds.
There will be widespread rain tonight accompanied by gales on coasts.
The rain will be heavy, once again, tomorrow morning, Saturday. The rain will clear to showers as the winds decrease moderate to fresh, but the showers will be frequent. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
