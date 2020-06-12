West Donegal road closed for essential roadworks

Contact
Diversions will be in place via the N56 through Glenties and Ardara
The R261 Narin-Portnoo road between Maas junction and Clooney is closed this morning and will remain closed until 6pm on Friday, June 12 due to essential roadworks.
The road will reopen over the weekend and will be closed again on Monday, June 15 from 8am to 6pm.
Diversions will be in place via the N56 through Glenties and Ardara and back onto the R261 through Kilclooney into Narin-Portnoo during the closures.
