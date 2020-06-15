Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Donegal

Contact
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run
Gardaí have arrested a man in relation a fatal hit and run incident in Donegal.
The man who is in his twenties is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
The incident occurred at around 4am on Monday, June 15
