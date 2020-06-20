UPDATE: Relief as woman who was subject of late night search in Donegal found safe and well

Contact
Donegal missing person search stood down as woman is found safe and well
There is much relief in south Donegal as a woman for whom a search operation was mounted in the Carrick area has been found safe and well.
A community alert issued on Friday evening asked members of the public to report sightings of the woman's car and to check piers and beaches.
Locals, gardaí and the R118 Coast Guard helicopter were involved in the search which has thankfully come to a positive conclusion.
